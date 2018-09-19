Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Richard King, who police said used to be a primary school teacher, denied the charges but was found guilty at trial

A former teacher has been jailed for 15 years for sexually assaulting three boys in the 1970s and 80s.

Richard King, 70, who police said was a primary school teacher, denied the charges but was found guilty at trial.

He abused the boys aged seven to 13 on camping trips, police said.

King of Marlborough Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court for an attempted serious sexual offence and five counts of indecent assault.

Police said the abuse happened in the late 1970s and early 80s but King was arrested in August 2016 after a victim came forward and more were then identified.

Det Con Nicola Limbert said: "King committed some horrific crimes, completely abusing his position of trust.

"We're really pleased with this sentencing result as it shows how seriously these crimes are taken no matter how long ago they happened."

