Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Homemade blow darts from the first attack, which were stuck in Fudge's face and body

A woman has described how her pet cats were targeted with home-made "blow darts" for a second time.

The animals' owner, who does not want to be named, said her cat PJ, returned home with three wooden sticks in its body earlier this month.

She said her other cat, Fudge, was hurt in the same way five years ago.

The RSPCA said it was "appalled" by the attacks in Bramcote, Nottinghamshire, and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Following the latest incident, on 8 September, the cats' owner said she managed to pull the sticks from PJ's body.

After researching online, she said she now believes they were home-made blow darts, which are fired through a tube with a deep breath.

She said they looked like cocktail sticks, but were sharper.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Three darts were found lodged in PJ's back

She said: "It just seems like it is a calculated attack and why anyone would want to do anything like this baffles me.

"They have caused pain to both my cats and I just don't want it happening to any other animals."

She added that on the first occasion she thought the attacker might be a child.

"But for this to happen five years later makes me think it is not a child because you would have thought they would have grown up in that time."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Fudge was in pain and panicking when she returned home with five darts in her face and body, said her owner

RSPCA inspector Sarah Gardener said: "It is frightening to think that someone would have gone to this effort to make these blow darts and then to actually use them on defenceless animals is appalling.

"It concerns me that other animals such as wildlife may have been attacked in this way too."

She asked anyone with information to contact the RSPCA.

