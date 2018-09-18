Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home the morning after the crash

A woman charged in connection with the death of a driver has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

Stephen Walsh, 37, was assaulted following a crash on 29 July. He was found dead at home in Blenheim Avenue, Mapperley, the next day, police said.

Rosann Newton, 21, of Findern Green in Sneinton, denied deleting text messages and making false statements to police, at Nottingham Crown Court.

Her boyfriend Oliver Brown, 21, of Mapperley, denies manslaughter.

They have both been granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on 22 April.

