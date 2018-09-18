Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption CCTV showed Lowe (foreground, in blue) returning with a knife

A 72-year-old man who bought a knife to stab another man he had just had an argument with has been jailed.

Roy Lowe got into a confrontation with three people outside a pub in Nottingham city centre in June.

He then went to a nearby shop, bought a 4.5-inch kitchen knife and attacked the 38-year-old victim in the street.

He was jailed for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police said Lowe, of Rona Court, Bulwell, initially verbally abused a 24-year-old woman outside the Dog and Partridge on 30 June before clashing with the man when he intervened.

Police said the injuries inflicted by Lowe "could easily have been much worse"

He then walked to the shop, bought the knife for £6 and chased the victim into the pub, stabbing him in the abdomen.

Lowe was then pinned to the ground by two members of the public.

The victim was treated in hospital but his injury was not life-threatening.

Police said the injury "could easily have been much worse".

