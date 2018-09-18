Image copyright Highways England Image caption The car was being transported when it fell off at a roundabout during peak-time traffic

A crushed car has fallen off a lorry near the M1 on the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire border.

The car was being transported when it fell off on the Stapleford and Sandiacre roundabout near J25 of the motorway during morning rush hour.

Highways England said one lane had been closed southbound between J26 and J25 on the M1, causing delays on the approaches to the roundabout.

Normal traffic conditions had resumed by about 09:00 BST, it added.

