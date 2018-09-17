Teen quizzed over 'g-force' moped YouTube stunt
A teenager has been quizzed by police after a "stupid" YouTube stunt in which a boy was spun at high speed on a park roundabout using the wheel of a moped.
Eleven-year-old Tyler Broome was left with "horrific injuries" similar to those inflicted by g-force, his mother said she was told by doctors.
He passed out and was abandoned by those involved, she said.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 16-year-old was interviewed under caution and a moped has been seized.
The teenager was questioned about his involvement over what happened at Tuxford Park, in Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday.
Dawn Hollingworth released a video of son Tyler, which shows him spread-eagled across the top of the roundabout as it spins around.
At the end of the recording, Tyler appears to fall down, his head flopping forward as it comes to a stop.
Blood rushed to his head, causing swelling and bruising to his face, she said.
The 51-year-old said doctors told her Tyler's injuries were usually seen in fighter pilots suffering the effects of g-force.
Ch Insp Andy Rooke said: "What may have seemed like 'a bit of fun' at the time has turned into an incident where an 11-year old boy has received horrific injuries.
"We hope that this incident and the severity of the boy's injuries serve as a strong warning to anyone thinking about recreating something they have seen online."
He said Tyler seemed to be "recovering well under the circumstances" and an investigation continues.
Ms Hollingworth said Tyler was with a group of children, who were attempting to recreate the stunt.
She has warned others not to copy the "silly prank", which could have had "life-changing consequences" for Tyler.
Mr Rooke added some of the people involved had become "targets of trolls", who have been sent abusive messages online.
He said: "Messages, once reported, will be investigated and those responsible will be dealt with robustly."
