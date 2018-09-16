Image copyright Rachel P Image caption Residents in several areas of the city have been left without water

A burst water pipe has flooded streets in Nottingham and left thousands of homes without water.

Residents described a loud noise as the pipe in Beck Street burst at about 10:00 BST on Sunday with water then "gushing down the street".

They said within minutes the road had been ripped up.

Severn Trent said the pipe, which has a diameter of 27in (69cm), is one of their largest, and engineers were "working hard" to restore supplies.

Image copyright Mark Touhig Image caption Severn Trent said engineers were on site to get supplies back on

The water company said bottled water was being taken to its "most vulnerable customers", and the street would stay shut until the pipe and surface can be repaired.

Image copyright Anthony Carver-Smith Image caption The road has been closed since this burst pipe on Sunday morning

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.