Road sweeper crashes into house
A man is being treated in hospital after a council road sweeper crashed into the front of a house.
The vehicle was travelling along the A616 in Ompton, Nottinghamshire, shortly after 23:00 BST on Friday when the crash happened.
The vehicle became lodged in the front room but it is not known whether the occupants were at home at the time.
Police said a 30-year-old man driving the vehicle had been taken to hospital and was in a serious condition.
The road was closed on Saturday morning but later reopened.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.