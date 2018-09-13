Image copyright Google Image caption A 48-year-old man was released after first being arrested when a woman's body was found in Kings Mill Reservoir

The discovery of a woman's body in a reservoir is now being treated as "not suspicious", Nottinghamshire Police have said.

Officers were called to Kings Mill Reservoir, between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released.

The woman has not yet been named and inquiries are ongoing.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.