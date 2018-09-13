Nottingham

Kings Mill Reservoir: Woman's death now 'not suspicious'

  • 13 September 2018
Kings Mill Reservoir Image copyright Google
Image caption A 48-year-old man was released after first being arrested when a woman's body was found in Kings Mill Reservoir

The discovery of a woman's body in a reservoir is now being treated as "not suspicious", Nottinghamshire Police have said.

Officers were called to Kings Mill Reservoir, between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released.

The woman has not yet been named and inquiries are ongoing.

