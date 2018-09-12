Image copyright S J Carroll Image caption Two busy roads were closed off as police sealed the area around the flats

Armed police have surrounded some flats and schools were put on lockdown after reports of a person with a weapon.

Officers, with the force helicopter, were called to the corner of Rolleston Drive and Coppice Road in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, just after midday.

Flats in nearby Jacobs Court have been evacuated but there are no reports of any injuries.

Police have asked people to avoid the area but said there was no risk to the wider population.

Image caption One witness said they first saw police cars then realised the officers had guns pointed at a window

Coppice Farm Primary, Killisick Junior School, Ernehale Infant School and Ernehale Junior School were put on lockdown for a time but parents were then told they could take their children home at the normal time.

Mary Kilner was driving past shortly after the incident started.

She said: "I noticed there were at least three policemen and three police cars and the officers had rifles.

"They had their rifles aimed at an upstairs window of the flats.

"I was worried but mainly for the people in the building."

Ambulance and Fire and Rescue services are also present.