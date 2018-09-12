Image copyright Google Image caption A 48-year-old man is in custody after a woman's body was found in Kings Mill Reservoir

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a reservoir.

Emergency services were called to Kings Mill Reservoir, between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody, police said.

Inquiries are ongoing at the scene and a cordon around the area has been lifted, according to the force.

