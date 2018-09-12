Murder arrest after body found in Nottinghamshire reservoir
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a reservoir.
Emergency services were called to Kings Mill Reservoir, between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody, police said.
Inquiries are ongoing at the scene and a cordon around the area has been lifted, according to the force.
