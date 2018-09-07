Mansfield man strangled partner to death
A man has been convicted of strangling his partner at their home in Nottinghamshire.
Michael Foster, of St John's Place, Mansfield, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of murdering 44-year-old Paula Harris.
Police said 39-year-old Foster killed Miss Harris on 28 January and, on leaving the flat the next morning, told a neighbour "she's still asleep".
A jury unanimously found Foster guilty. He will be sentenced on Monday.
