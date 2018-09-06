Image caption Officers described the attack as "shocking" but said it was an isolated incident

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.

The male victim was found in Hawksley Road in the Hyson Green area on Wednesday evening and died in hospital a short time later.

Det Insp Justine Wilson said it was an isolated attack and extra patrols were in place to reassure the community.

A 14-year-old arrested earlier on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

"Incidents like this are shocking for the community who may feel unnerved by what has happened," Det Insp Wilson added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.