A man has died after being found with stab wounds to the chest in a Nottingham street.

The victim was found by paramedics in Hawskley Road in the Hyson Green area of the city at around 17:40 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but the Nottinghamshire force said he died a short time later.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

A number of roads in the area have been cordoned off while investigations take place.

Det Insp Justine Wilson said: "We currently have a full team who will work around the clock to uncover who's responsible for this despicable crime.

"We believe this is an isolated attack, unconnected to recent incidents in other areas and there is no further threat to the wider public."

