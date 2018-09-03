Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Extra patrols were put on in the area to reassure residents after the shooting

Police investigating a shooting in Nottingham that left a teenager with serious injuries have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 17-year-old suffered chest and hand injuries after an attack at the junction of Ireton Street and Portland Road in Radford on 29 June.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday and remains in custody.

A 29-year-old man arrested in July has been released on conditional bail.

