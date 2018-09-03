Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home the morning after the crash

A man has denied causing the death of a driver who police say was assaulted after a crash.

Oliver Brown was charged after father-of-two Stephen Walsh, 37, died at home on Blenheim Avenue in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, in July.

The 21-year-old, of Digby Avenue in Mapperley, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

He was granted bail ahead of a trial which has been scheduled for 15 April.

East Midlands Live: Latest updates

Mr Brown spoke only to confirm his name and confirm his plea during the 10-minute hearing before Judge Stuart Rafferty QC.

Prosecutor Sarah Knight told the court he is expected to stand trial alongside his girlfriend Roseann Newton, who has been charged with assisting an offender over a statement made to police.

The 20-year-old, of Findern Green in Sneinton, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 11 September.

Image copyright Google Image caption The scene of the crash on Newstead Avenue is close to Mr Walsh's home

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.