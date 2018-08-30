Nottingham man in court on terror charge
A man accused of making Facebook posts supporting terror has appeared in court.
Mohammed Hamza Siddiq, of Nottingham, has been charged with encouraging terrorism and failing to disclose information to police.
Formerly known as Andrew Calladine, the 37-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.
He will appear at the Old Bailey on 27 September.
