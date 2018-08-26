Mariam Moustafa death: Teenagers summoned to court
- 26 August 2018
Six teenagers have been summoned to court to answer affray charges over the death of an Egyptian student who died following an attack at a bus stop.
Mariam Moustafa, 18, was left in a coma after the attack in Nottingham on 20 February, and died of a stroke three weeks later.
She was buried in Egypt in May.
Three 17-year-old girls, two 15-year-old girls and a 19-year-old woman have been summoned to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 27 September.