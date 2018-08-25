Stapleford New Year punch death attack man jailed
A 21-year-old has been jailed for killing a man who died months after being attacked outside a bar.
Jack Shepherd of Crawford Avenue, Stapleford, had admitted the manslaughter of Stephen Coverley.
Mr Cloverley struck his head after being punched in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire early on 1 January 2016 and suffered a clot on the brain.
Shepherd was jailed for assault but faced new charges when Mr Cloverly, a father of three, died in hospital.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Mr Coverley had spent months in hospital when he contracted aspiration pneumonia.
Following a post-mortem it was concluded he would not have died of this were it not for the attack.
Shepherd had already served a 28-month prison sentence for the assault.
His five year manslaughter sentence was reduced due to the previous sentence and guilty plea, resulting in a new sentence of two years and nine months.
A statement from Mr Coverley's family said: "With one punch Jack Shepherd has completely devastated and destroyed an entire family.
"Although the sentence today will not bring Stephen back we are satisfied this is a just sentence."