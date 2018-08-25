Image copyright Police handout Image caption Jack Shepherd had already served a prison sentence for the assault

A 21-year-old has been jailed for killing a man who died months after being attacked outside a bar.

Jack Shepherd of Crawford Avenue, Stapleford, had admitted the manslaughter of Stephen Coverley.

Mr Cloverley struck his head after being punched in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire early on 1 January 2016 and suffered a clot on the brain.

Shepherd was jailed for assault but faced new charges when Mr Cloverly, a father of three, died in hospital.

Image copyright Stapleford Community Group Image caption The attack took place outside Larry's Bar in Stapleford

Nottingham Crown Court heard Mr Coverley had spent months in hospital when he contracted aspiration pneumonia.

Following a post-mortem it was concluded he would not have died of this were it not for the attack.

Shepherd had already served a 28-month prison sentence for the assault.

His five year manslaughter sentence was reduced due to the previous sentence and guilty plea, resulting in a new sentence of two years and nine months.

A statement from Mr Coverley's family said: "With one punch Jack Shepherd has completely devastated and destroyed an entire family.

"Although the sentence today will not bring Stephen back we are satisfied this is a just sentence."