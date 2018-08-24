Image copyright Ashley Kirk Image caption The two-year-old was taken to hospital but pronounced dead soon afterwards, police said

A two-year-old girl has died after her family's car was involved in a crash with a lorry on a motorway.

The car and lorry crashed at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday on the northbound carriageway of the M1 in Nottinghamshire.

The girl, who was from Yorkshire, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Nottinghamshire Police has appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

