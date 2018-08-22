Image copyright Terry Moore Image caption Ian Atkins returning from the summit of Monte Pelmo in September 2017

A former RAF officer has died in a fall while descending a mountain in Italy.

Ian Atkins, who was known as Ted, is thought to have slipped on Civetta, in the Dolomites, on Monday.

Mr Atkins, who grew up in Nottinghamshire, had climbed the peak with his friend Nev Taylor.

His friend David Whalley said the 59-year-old was an experienced climber who had scaled mountains around the world, including Everest and the north face of the Eiger.

Mr Whalley said: "He was an incredible guy. He was eccentric, funny and a pioneer. We have lost a good man."

He added Mr Atkins had invented a "revolutionary" breathing system for oxygen masks at altitude.

Image copyright David Whalley Image caption Mr Atkins, pictured here at Everest's summit, climbed mountains all over the world

"They used to put a mask on the face when using oxygen but it can block vision. He made it easier by making a nasal entry.

"He did an awful lot of good all over the world and we are thinking of his family.

"To be a free spirit in the military is quite amazing. Ted was a free spirit - that is why he achieved so much."

Mr Whalley said Mr Atkins, who was born in Newcastle, had left the military but had recently been working half the year in the Himalayas, running his own business Topout Oxygen Ltd.

He had been living in Alleghe, Italy, with his wife Shona and son Lewis.

The funeral will be private and held in Italy. There are also plans for a day of commemoration, which is likely to be in Scotland.

