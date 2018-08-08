Image copyright Google Image caption A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Monday evening

A man has been shot in the thigh in a street in Nottinghamshire, detectives have confirmed.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was hurt in Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, on Monday evening.

Police believe two men wearing dark-coloured clothing shot the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

This latest incident follows a suspected shooting in the St Ann's area of Nottingham in July and three shootings in nearby Radford and Old Basford in June.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing but at this early stage we believe the people involved are known to each other.

"We have sent a significant number of officers to the scene to keep people safe and investigate and will keep people updated as soon as we know more."

