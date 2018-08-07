Image copyright Google Image caption A 30-year-old man was hurt in Southwell Close in Kirkby in Ashfield on Monday evening

A man has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in Nottinghamshire.

A 30-year-old man was hurt in Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at about 21:50 BST on Monday.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

This latest incident follows a suspected shooting in the St Ann's area of Nottingham in July and three shootings in nearby Radford and Old Basford in June.

Supt Paul Winter of Nottinghamshire Police said: "I know that this type of incident is worrying for people and I want to assure you that we have sent a significant number of officers to the area to conduct enquiries and provide reassurance to local residents.

"At this time, we are making extensive enquires to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

He added that the force was "keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual".

