Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption Severn Trent Water said the second burst main in Epperstone was "not acceptable"

Severn Trent Water has apologised after a major pipe burst leaving thousands of homes in Nottinghamshire without water.

Large parts of East Nottinghamshire were affected on Sunday when a 24-inch water pipe burst again in Chapel Lane, Epperstone.

The company said the pipe, which is one of the biggest in the area, had since been fixed and water supplies to most properties should return to normal.

In 2016, about 20,000 homes were left without running water for 12 hours.

Severn Trent Water (STW) said it received several hundred calls from about 01:00 BST on Sunday from areas including Bingham and Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Bob Stear, deputy chief engineer at the firm, said: "The pipe looked at though it had some sort of loading issue that has caused the burst.

"In the coming days and weeks we will have a good look at that."

Image caption A bottled water collection point was set up at Bingham Leisure Centre

Bottled water was handed out to the most vulnerable residents in the affected areas.

STW said it had reopened a bottled water collection point at Bingham Leisure Centre as a precaution.

Image copyright Thomas Hall Image caption The burst water main in 2016 caused a sinkhole to open up in Epperstone

Some residents said they were frustrated and found it difficult to have no water for a second time.

Mr Stear added: "It has happened twice in this area. It isn't acceptable.

"We will double our efforts to make sure it doesn't happen again."

STW also thanked customers for their patience.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.