Image copyright PA Image caption Severn Trent said the burst pipe is in Chapel Lane, Epperstone (library image)

Several thousand homes are without water in Nottinghamshire after a major pipe burst.

Large parts of the eastern side of the county are affected by the problem, which occurred in the village of Epperstone.

Severn Trent Water says it is one of its biggest mains, meaning people may have no supply or low pressure.

The company has said it is working to deliver bottled water to vulnerable people in the affected areas.

In 2016, about 20,000 homes were left without running water for 12 hours following a burst main in the same village.