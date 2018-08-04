Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home the morning after the crash

A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over the death of a driver who police say was assaulted after a crash.

Father-of-two Stephen Walsh, 37, died at his home on Blenheim Avenue in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, on Monday.

Oliver Brown, 21, of Digby Avenue in Mapperley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was bailed to an address outside of the county and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 September.

Image caption The scene of the crash on Newstead Avenue is close to Mr Walsh's home

