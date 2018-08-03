Nottingham

Man charged over Nottingham crash fight death

  • 3 August 2018
Stephen Walsh Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home the morning after the crash

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a car driver who police say was assaulted after a crash.

Stephen Walsh was found dead at his home in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire, on Monday after the crash on Sunday night.

Nottinghamshire Police said Oliver Brown has been charged in connection with the 37-year-old's death.

The 21-year-old, of Digby Avenue in Mapperley, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The scene of the crash on Newstead Avenue is close to Mr Walsh's home

