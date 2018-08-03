Image copyright Handout Image caption It took more than 24 hours for the bite to become swollen and painful

A woman was taken to hospital after being bitten by an adder while she was walking her dogs at a Nottinghamshire park.

The woman, who asked not to be named, was in Rushcliffe Country Park on Monday and felt a sting on her leg.

It later began to swell and she went to hospital in severe pain, where she was kept under observation.

The RSPCA said adder bites were unlikely to be dangerous to humans but were a serious risk to pets.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Adders prefer heathland and open woodland and are rarely found in gardens

The woman, who uses a wheelchair, said she was walking her dogs at the time.

"I was getting a ball from the long grass when I felt the sting and saw something slither away.

"I thought it was a lizard at first - I might even have hit it with a wheel - but didn't think much about it until my leg started to swell.

"The pain got worse and worse and on Wednesday I went to hospital.

"Due to issues with my heart rate I can't drive at the moment but as soon as I can I will be back up to the park.

"I just want people to know this can happen and to take a little extra care," she said.

The RSPCA said adders were protected by law and while no person has died from a bite in 20 years, pets were vulnerable, especially if bitten on the face.

Rushcliffe Borough Council, which runs the park, said this was the first adder sighting it had received in more than 30 years and it is taking advice on how to keep people and animals safe.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.