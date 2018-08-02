Image copyright Family photo Image caption Klarissa-Charlene Faith, a 26-year-old mother, was allegedly murdered by her 47-year-old partner Stuart Hall

A father has described how he hugged his daughter for the final time the day before she was allegedly murdered by her partner.

Klarissa-Charlene Faith, 26, was found dead by police after they were called to her Nottinghamshire home on Monday.

Her father, David Pain, said he was "incredibly proud" of his daughter, who had become a mother just 21 months before her death.

Stuart Hall, 47, has appeared in court charged with her murder.

'Loved and missed'

Mr Pain said: "My daughter Klarissa-Charlene has over the last 18 months triumphed over adversity, dealing with the death of her mother, acting as executor of the estate, whilst simultaneously taking on the role of mother herself for the first time.

"I am incredibly proud of the young woman she had become.

"The hug I received from her the day before her death will stay with me forever and she will be loved and missed by all her remaining family."

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Bracken Way in Harworth on Monday evening

Police were called to her home in Bracken Way, in the small town of Harworth, just before 19:45 BST on Monday.

Mr Hall was charged with murder on Wednesday and appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court the same day.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court the following morning for a bail hearing, but his defence barrister did not make an application for bail.

He was remanded into custody until the next hearing on 19 October, which may be done via video link. A provisional trial date has been set for 18 March.

