An off-duty police officer who told a 17-year-old girl he was a firefighter before sexually assaulting her has been jailed for seven years.

Majud Hussain, 41, of Wilford Crescent East, Nottingham, picked up the teenager and attacked her in the back of his car in Stapleford in July 2017.

Hussain, who denied the charges, was found guilty of four sexual offences at Nottingham Crown Court.

He will now be the subject of a police gross misconduct hearing.

Hussain finished his shift at Leicestershire Police and drove to Long Eaton city centre in the early hours of 17 July 2017, the jury heard.

He picked up two teenage girls, telling them he was a firefighter, and took them to McDonalds.

He later dropped the 14-year-old girl home, but took the 17-year-old to a street in Stapleford where he sexually assaulted her in his car.

Victim's 'huge courage'

Hussain then dropped the teenager off at her friend's house. The following day her friend called the police.

He was convicted of two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.

Det Ch Insp Kev Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The fact that he was a police officer when he assaulted this girl makes it all the more disturbing - he should have been a person to be trusted.

"The victim in this case has shown a huge amount of courage and I hope that she can find some solace in knowing that Hussain is behind bars."

Julia Debenham, Leicestershire Police's asst ch con said: "Hussain has committed very serious criminal offences. Such behaviour has no place in our organisation."

