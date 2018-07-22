Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened early on Sunday morning on the A1

A 26-year-old man died when a car and a lorry were in collision on a section of the A1 in Nottinghamshire.

The crash happened near the exit slip road at Carlton-on-Trent, at about 05:20 BST.

The man, from Warsop Vale, who was driving a Vauxhall Zafira, died at the scene, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The road was closed southbound between Tuxford and Carlton-on-Trent but later reopened. The force has appealed any dash cam footage of the two vehicles.

