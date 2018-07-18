Image copyright Facebook Image caption One man died and two others were injured in the crash on the A1

A man has died after two lorries were involved in a crash on the A1 in Nottinghamshire.

Two other men suffered minor injuries in the collision on the southbound carriageway near Markham Moor at about 11:45 BST.

The aftermath of the crash saw traffic stuck in queues for more than six hours.

Police said both carriageways remained closed for the rest of the day for investigation work.

Traffic began to be released about 16:00 after the central reservation was cut, allowing vehicles out via the closed northbound side.

Nottinghamshire Police said their thoughts were with the victim's family.

The force has asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.