Image copyright PA Image caption Nottingham Prison is situated just north of the city centre and holds about 1,060 inmates

Nearly one in three drug tests on inmates at HMP Nottingham returned positive results, a report has found.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said the results included tests for new psychoactive substances, claiming the smell of drugs "can often be detected".

There were 730 reported self-harm incidents in 2017-18, up from 605 the previous year, but violent incidents had dropped.

The report also highlighted issues with high staff turnover.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

East Midlands Live: Latest updates

While the prison - which was placed into special measures during the period covered by the report - increased the number of staff, the IMB said issues "became less often of shortage... and more often the effects of inexperience".

About 50% of prison officers had less than a year's experience in the role, which affected how inmates were treated.

"Prisoners complain of inconsistent approaches by staff and experienced staff say that appeasement of prisoners by inexperienced staff makes everybody's job more difficult and less safe," the report said.

"Prisoners expect staff to be able to resolve day to day problems for them, but when staff do not understand the complexities of procedures in other departments they sometimes simply do not know what to do."

With eight inmates having taken their own lives in the prison since 2016, including five in a four-week period last year, the report said it was "notable" how many deaths "continue to occur" soon after prisoners arrive at the jail.

The report also found illegal drugs "continue to infiltrate the prison by a variety of means", leading to problems with bullying, debt and long-term health issues.

Prisoners told the IMB that restrictions on smoking tobacco were "frustrating" and led to some turning to drugs instead.

Access to essential items such as clean bedding and clothing was also a source of complaints from prisoners.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.