Image caption The offender waited for the schoolboy wearing a mask and armed with a knife at Coppice Park

A 16-year-old boy who stabbed a fellow pupil near Nottingham Academy has been sentenced to 18 months at a youth detention centre.

The victim, also 16, was attacked near Coppice Park, in Ransom Road, St Ann's, on the morning of 14 May.

The offender, who cannot be named because of his age, gave chase after waiting at the park for the boy wearing a mask, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

He admitted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

Image caption Both of the 16-year-old boys are pupils at Nottingham Academy

The court heard that the victim was walking to Nottingham Academy, where he was due to sit a GCSE exam.

His attacker was waiting for him wearing a black mask at the park entrance. The victim ran away, but the offender gave chase.

There was a scuffle and the teenager was stabbed twice, once in the hip and once in the buttock. The court heard the attack happened because the pair had fallen out.

'Worst decision'

The offender claimed he was carrying a knife for self-protection because he had experienced bullying in the past.

Judge Gregory Dickinson told the defendant that although he was only 16 he had already made the "worst decision" of his life by carrying out the attack.

He acknowledged the schoolboy was of previous good character, had academic potential and was capable of a better life.

The judge added that he would have faced seven years in prison had he been an adult.

Image caption The stabbing happened in Ransom Road near Coppice Park

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.