Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The force has issued CCTV pictures of two men they wish to trace

A second man has handed himself in to police in connection with damage to a taxi during World Cup celebrations.

The 53-year-old was interviewed by officers earlier on Tuesday following the trouble in Market Square after England's game on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man had already been arrested and released on conditional bail.

Police are still trying to identify two other men in connection with the incident.

The force said it will increase its presence in the city for England's match against Croatia on Wednesday.

Image copyright @Mr_RDPG Image caption A taxi was damaged following England's World Cup quarter final win over Sweden

Insp Phil Grimwade said: "The vast majority of people enjoyed Saturday's celebrations safely and these incidents in the city related to a small minority of people who took things too far.

"We want people to enjoy tomorrow night's semi-final which will be a momentous occasion but to do so safely and with respect for others, especially those who are working such as taxi drivers, bar staff and door staff.

"We ask people who are out for the match to consider their actions, particularly when alcohol is involved, to drink responsibly and be mindful that there will be an increased police presence."

