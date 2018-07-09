Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The force has issued CCTV pictures of three men

CCTV pictures of three men wanted over an attack on a taxi in Nottingham after England's World Cup quarter final victory have been released.

Fans jumped on the vehicle, smashing its roof and windscreen after England's 2-0 win against Sweden on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 27-year-old man had already been arrested and released on conditional bail.

The force said it will increase its presence in the city for England's match against Croatia on Wednesday.

Ch Insp Simon Allardice said: "The vast majority of people enjoyed Saturday's celebrations safely and these incidents relate to a select number of people who took things too far."