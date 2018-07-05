Image copyright Shane Wightman Image caption Dozens of emergency personnel were called to take part in the search

Safety measures are being stepped up at a Nottingham park where a teenager drowned.

The 16-year-old boy, who has not yet been named, got into difficulty at Colwick Park Marina just after 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

A major rescue operation was launched and he was located by police divers at 15:20 but declared dead at 16:00.

Park officers said they will work with the fire service to provide extra patrols and enhance danger warnings.

Image caption Signs will be increased and new permanent warnings will be installed, officials said

It is believed the dead teenager went in the lake with a group of friends but swam out further than the others.

He dived close to a buoy but did not resurface.

Nottingham City Council's head of parks and open spaces, Eddie Curry, said: "We are looking at enhancing the signage and increasing our water safety messages on social media and through schools.

"We are also working with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service to provide a presence this weekend with safety messages, along with extra rangers on patrol.

"Ultimately, we need everyone to be sensible, stay safe and tell others that however inviting it may seem in this weather, people should stay out of open water as it contains hidden dangers."

High temperatures have meant greater risk of people swimming in unsafe locations.

Last weekend a man who got into difficulties in the same water and had to be rescued by lifeguards on duty at a nearby organised swimming event.

