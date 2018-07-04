Teen recovered from Nottingham lake after major search
- 4 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a lake in Nottingham.
Fire, ambulance crews, a police helicopter and underwater dive team were called to Colwick Park Marina just after 14:00 BST.
Officers said it was reported the boy had gone into the water and not re-surfaced.
He was recovered from the water at 15:20 and taken to hospital but police have not confirmed his condition.