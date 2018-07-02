Image copyright PA Image caption Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised over the case

A boy left brain damaged after being deprived of oxygen following an operation to remove his tonsils has been awarded millions of pounds.

The boy was almost two years old when he went to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for the operation.

Now in his teens, he suffers from behavioural, cognitive and some motor disabilities the prevent him living independently, the High Court heard.

The hospital trust apologised for "shortcomings" in care.

Neither the boy nor his family can be identified for legal reasons.

Alison McCormick, representing the family, told the court the boy's parents look after him "seven days a week", and his mother "hasn't had an uninterrupted night's sleep" since the operation.

"He is never going to be capable of independent living or making a living, and will always need care," Ms McCormick said.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust carried out an investigation and admitted breach of duty about a year after the tragedy.

The court heard it admitted full liability and agreed to a settlement guaranteeing the boy financial security for life.

David Balcombe QC said "lessons have been learned" over the case, which led to the trust's chief executive writing a letter "profoundly apologising" to the family.

Approving the settlement, Judge Nicholas Cooke QC said the boy's parents had "responded with courage and determination" to what happened to their son.

"No-one intended this to happen, but happen it has," he said,

"Money cannot ever provide compensation for the real losses that have occurred, but it makes things easier."