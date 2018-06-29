Image caption Officers said they were keen to talk to teenagers at a party nearby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing victim died of his injuries.

The 38-year-old was found by officers called to Commercial Road in Bulwell, Nottingham, in the early hours of the morning.

The 18-year-old suspect was originally held on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm but was rearrested.

Police said they were particularly keen to talk to a group of teenagers attending a party nearby.