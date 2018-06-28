Stabbed Worksop man Lee Moody was 'much loved son'
The family of a 44-year-old man found fatally stabbed at his home has paid tribute to a "much loved son, brother and uncle".
Lee Moody, of Gladstone Street, Worksop, was discovered injured at the house on Monday night.
Nottinghamshire Police said he was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.
Richard Prendergast, 38, of Raymoth Lane, Worksop, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
He was remanded in to custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
