Image copyright Google Image caption Lee Moody was treated for his injuries but died shortly afterwards

A man has been charged with murder after a 44-year-old was found fatally stabbed at a property in Worksop.

Lee Moody, of Gladstone Street, was discovered injured at home by officers at about 21:50 BST on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said he had been stabbed and was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Richard Prendergast, 38, of Raymoth Lane in Worksop, will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

