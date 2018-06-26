Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the stabbed man was treated for his injuries but died shortly afterwards

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old man was stabbed at a property in Worksop.

Nottinghamshire Police said they arrived at a house on Gladstone Street at about 21:50 BST on Monday.

The man was treated for his injuries but died shortly afterwards, a force spokesman said.

A 38-year-old man was arrested by officers at another address in the town and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

