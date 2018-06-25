Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Stuart Hooper subjected two children and two adults to "horrific and utterly depraved" attacks

A serial rapist has been found guilty of 24 sex attacks, including four counts of rape on a child.

Stuart Hooper, 44, from Nottinghamshire, committed the offences on two children and two adults over the last 20 years, a court heard.

Det Con Hannah Frame said he subjected his victims to "horrific and utterly depraved" attacks.

Hooper, formerly of Chilwell, denied the offences but was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court.

The charges:

14 counts of rape, including four on a child under 13

Five counts of indecent assault

Three counts of sexual assault, including one on a child under 13

Assault by penetration

Inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Common assault

Det Con Frame, from Nottinghamshire Police, said Hooper is a "seriously dangerous and violent" sexual offender.

"The survivors of these attacks have been through unimaginable torment and the lengthy court process has been an ordeal for them," she added.

"But they have shown immense courage and determination to come forward."

She said the judge warned Hooper he will consider giving him a life sentence.

Hooper was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 10 August.

