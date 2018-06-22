Image caption Police believe the shots came from a handgun

A man has been arrested after shots were fired outside a pub in Nottingham.

Police said shots were fired, probably from a handgun, towards another vehicle near the Park Tavern, Old Basford, on Thursday afternoon.

Armed officers carried out warrants in Hyson Green and Bestwood early on Friday and a 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A car believed to be linked to the shooting was recovered in Gayhurst Green, Old Basford.

It is not thought anyone was injured.

It come five days after a man was injured in a shooting in Argyle Street, Radford by a man who fled on a bike.

