Image copyright Google Image caption David Stokes was fixing the vehicle in a lane of the carriageway in Rainworth

A breakdown recovery worker who died when he was hit by a car while repairing a vehicle in Nottinghamshire has been named as David Stokes.

The 33-year-old man died at the scene on the A617 in Rainworth at about 19:20 BST on 15 June.

Nottinghamshire Police said it is appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

No arrests have been confirmed by the force.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.