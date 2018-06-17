Image copyright Google Image caption The man was fixing the vehicle in a lane of the carriageway in Rainworth

A breakdown recovery worker died when he was hit by a car while repairing a vehicle in a lane of a dual carriageway.

The 33-year-old man died at the scene on the A617, in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on Friday, at about 19:20 BST.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers have spoken to the driver of the vehicle but no arrests have been made.

The force has appealed for dashcam footage of the incident.