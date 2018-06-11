Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The "large animal euthanasia kit" was missing from the car when it was recovered

A warning has gone out after a bottle of a highly toxic drug went missing from a stolen car.

The Land Rover was taken from the Newark area of Nottinghamshire but was found in nearby Staunton in the Vale.

But a "large animal euthanasia kit" from the vehicle was not recovered and police have warned this contains a 50ml bottle of the drug Somulose.

It is used to put down horses and cattle and is so deadly, contaminated animal carcasses must be incinerated.

Somulose is also highly toxic to humans and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs recommends protective clothing and extra oversight when used.

A police spokesman said: "If you find the drug, or know where it is, please contact the police, so it can be recovered.

"Alternatively, you can take the drug to a police station, although extreme care should be taken when handling the bottle to avoid contact with the liquid."

