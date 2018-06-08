Image copyright Submitted Image caption Ex-referee Bob Donnison was described as a "local legend" by a former pupil

A school football coach described as a "local legend" has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday honours.

Ex-referee Bob Donnison, from Bestwood in Nottinghamshire, said he "said two rude words" when told about his British Empire Medal.

He started teaching PE in 1963 at the Holgate School in Nottingham and coached generations of children.

He said: "It's about enjoying yourself and playing the game in the right way - with respect."

Mr Donnison, 78, said his surprise at getting the honour alarmed his wife.

"She asked if it was a speeding fine," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bob Donnison worked with a number of future stars including Gary Birtles

Muddy pitches

He spent years teaching and working with the South Notts Schools Association, including future stars like Garry Birtles, Mark Hateley, Steve Hodge and Dave Watson.

"The pitches now look better at the end of the season than they used to at the beginning," he said.

"Some games the the players were so covered in mud you couldn't tell which team was which."

Former pupil Neil Heath said he was a "local legend" to countless fans and players.

"There was a time when I was a ball boy at the City Ground, in 1994, with some of the other lads from my school.

"A footballer playing for Barnsley said to us, 'You're Holgate lads, aren't you?' We all nodded.

"'Say hello to Bob Donnison for me,' he said."