Image copyright Steve Morrisroe Image caption Hotel staff sent the Morrisroes a picture of the damaged car

A couple's honeymoon was "completely spoiled" when thieves broke into their car outside an airport hotel, stole unopened wedding gifts and removed all four wheels.

Newly-weds Steve Morrisroe, 49, and Nicky, 39, left their Audi A6 in the car park of Heathrow's Crowne Plaza.

The pair, from Nottinghamshire, were in the Maldives when hotel staff sent a picture of the damaged auto on bricks.

Hotel bosses said he signed a disclaimer for any theft or damage.

The Morrisroes were married in Newark-on-Trent on 26 May, and left their car at the hotel before setting off on honeymoon.

However, days into the break, Mr Morrisroe was informed the car had been trashed and was left standing on bricks.

He addressed the hotel on Twitter, sharing the picture they had sent him.

He said: "Currently on honeymoon. Attached is a photo of my car in the Crowne Plaza Heathrow where I left it in perfect condition. Not just damage and wheels stolen, boot was full of wedding presents and cards!

"Apparently my responsibility! Would you care to comment?"

The firm said it was "very sorry" to hear about what happened to the car and that it had been monitored by CCTV and security guards.

Image copyright Steve Morrisroe Image caption Steve Morrisroe and Nicky Morrisroe are on holiday in the Maldives

"The hotel team contacted Mr Morrisroe as soon as the damage was discovered and immediately reported the crime to police.

"Prior to using the car park Mr Morrisroe signed a disclaimer clearly stating that the hotel would not be liable for any loss or damage for any vehicle or property.

"The form also stated that valuables should not be left in cars."

The statement added that the hotel team will continue to assist the couple upon their return to Heathrow.

